Akshay Kumar's rugged look from ‘Bachchan Pandey’ unveiled





Akshay Kumar unveiled his first look from his upcoming film, ‘Bachchan Panday’.

Sharing the first look, the actor wrote, “New year, old associations...begun shooting for #BachchanPandey, my 10th film with #SajidNadiadwala, and hopefully many more. Need your best wishes and do tell me your thoughts on the look.”

Akshay Kumar donned a rugged look. He wrapped a bandana on his forehead and wore several chains and rings. Fans of Khiladi Kumar are excited to see the actor’s first look and they are highly impressed.

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchan Pandey’ also features Pankaj Tripathi, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Prateik Babbar. Akshay plays the role of a gangster while Kriti plays a journalist. The film went on floor in Rajasthan.

A source revealed, "While Kriti & Pankaj have worked earlier in Lukka Chuppi. Pankaj & Akshay will be teaming up for the first time. Both are known for their comic timing and unusual choices and one cannot wait to see the creativity that both these actors create on screen. Pankaj will be joining Akshay, Kriti, Jacqueline & Arshad in Jaisalmer from January onwards."