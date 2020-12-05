First Look: Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa in ‘Thalaivi’





The first look of Kangana Ranaut as late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in her biopic, titled, ‘Thalaivi’ was shared and Kangana totally got into the skin of the character.

Kangana was dressed in the signature, white-coloured cotton sari with a red and black border. The first picture showed Kangana walking in grace with a file in her hand. The second picture showed her serving food to little girls. The third picture showed Kangana Ranaut engrossed in a deep conversation with her group.

She tweeted the pictures and wrote, “On the death anniversary of Jaya Amma, sharing some working stills from our film Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. All thanks to my team, especially the leader of our team Vijay sir who is working like a super human to complete the film, just one more week to go.”

The biopic is written and directed by AL Vijay. Apart from Kangana, 'Thalaivi' also features Arvind Swami as MGR and Bhagyashree in a pivotal role.

Talking about playing an icon like Jayalalithaa, Kangana had earlier said, “After Manikarnika, this is my second biopic, and I am honored to portray such a strong lady. Her personality was very different from anything I have portrayed earlier. It’s very gratifying to play someone who was so determined, persevered but had a silent strength which distinguished her from everyone else.”

Director Vijayhad commented about the actor, “The film depicts the early years and struggle she faced both as an actor and as a politician. Her (Jayalalithaa) life was a mix of glamour, love, heartbreak, struggle and success. Our focus is to make it as real as possible, without trying to glorify her, but show the human side of the person she was. Kangana’s dedication towards playing the character shows in the fact that she gained weight to stay true to the stage of her life that she is portraying. Her attention to details , her make up and costumes will make it a visual treat for the audience, they will feel like they are watching Jayalalitha herself on screen.”