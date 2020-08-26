First Look: John Abraham, Aditi play Punjabi couple in cross-border love story





The first look of John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in yet to be titled cross border love story has been unveiled. They played Punjabi couple. John donned a turban while Aditi was dressed in a simple salwar kameez. John holding Aditi and both looking into the camera.

The film also features Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in the pivotal roles. The first look of John and Aditi was shared by on T Series’ official Twitter handle, “First look of @TheJohnAbraham & @aditiraohydari in @[email protected] starrer directed by @kaachua. The duo plays a special role in this cross-border love story that spans generations.”

The love story is set in 1947, around India’s Independence time.

As per reports, Aditi and John will play Arjun’s grandparents Aditi Rao Hydari is playing younger version of Neena Gupta’s character in the film.

Talking about her character, Aditi told a website, “John and I play a couple in 1946 –47 whose love story remains unfinished and unrequited till Arjun’s character feels the need to bring it to closure. Films like these are rarely made today, so I was quick to come on board.”

“The team has taken extreme care, following all the SOPs issued by the ministries and concerned authorities. As a producer, it’s important for me to look out for our cast and crew,” John Abraham said who is co-producing the film with producer Nikkhil Advani and Bhushan Kumar.

Director Nikhil Advani described how John and Aditi’s love story is important synchronizing with the story of Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh’s characters.

“The idea is to realise true love through the story of a woman who’s been yearning for closure for 70 years. There is a parallel between Arjun and Rakul’s characters in the present day and the forced break-up between John and Aditi’s characters in 1947 following the Partition,” he shared in a statement.

“It’s a story of love, values, bonds and family over two different eras. John and Aditi’s is an old-school love story while Arjun and Rakul are in a modern-day relationship,” producer Bhushan Kumar concluded.

The love story is helmed by Kaashvie Nair.