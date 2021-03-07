First Look: Aamir Khan romances Elli AvrRam in â€˜Koi Jaane Naâ€™





Perfectionist Aamir Khan will be seen in a dance number with beautiful Elli AvrRam and the first look of the dance still has been unveiled. The film titled, â€˜Koi Jaane Naâ€™ and the film stars Elli AvrRam in the female lead. The film will have a special song of the couple.

Elli shared the first look on her Instagram handle on Sunday with the caption, "Heâ€™s the Jack of all trades, sheâ€™s the Queen of the dance floor. Get ready to meet them on 10th of March."The picture shows Aamir holding Elli from behind, wearing a blue blazer. The actress is seen in shimmering outfit.

â€˜Koi Jaane Naâ€™ has been directed by Aamir's friend, Amin Hajee. Aamir and Amin have have starred together in movies like Lagaan and Mangal Pandey: The Rising.

Choreographer Bosco Gonsalves, of the duo Bosco-Caesar, lauded Aamir's dedication. "He is not known for dancing, but surprisingly for this song, which is all about groove and style, he delivered fabulously. He is very dedicated and keeps giving shots with variations for us to choose from. Nowadays, we have to cut down big songs into small cuts to make it look pacy but Aamir was giving us long takes without any mistakes. We have just put insertions like a close-up to enhance the song. Fans will get to witness Aamir Khan in a never-seen-before dance avatar," he told The Times of India.

Divya Khosla Kumar, Mukti Mohan, and other Bollywood figures congratulated Elli.