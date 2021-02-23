First Glimpse: Kareena and Saif’s baby boy on nanny’s arms





Partial glimpse of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s second child surfaced on net. The newborn is seen in the nanny’s arms. The face of the baby is not revealed, the face is covered with a towel. Well, when right time comes Saifeena will definitely reveal the face of their second bundle of joy.

Kareena gave birth to their second child on Sunday and today the actress has been discharged from hospital. She and the newborn was accompanied by Saif and Taimur.

After the baby’s birth, Saif had thanked everyone through a statement that read, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support.”

Randhir Kapoor said that he is overjoyed to turn grandfather again, “We are on top of the world. It feels wonderful to become a nana again. I met Kareena and the baby at the hospital. Both are doing fine.”



When quizzed about the baby’s name, Randhir said, “It’s too early. We haven’t decided the baby’s name yet.”





