FIR filed against Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani for Covid-19 norms violation





Bollywood lovebirds Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are in legal hassle. Mumbai police has filed a case against Tiger and Disha for violating Covid-19 norms.

The two has been foundroaming around Mumbai's Bandra area without any valid reason. For the unversed, Maharashtra government has extended lockdown till June 15th and the couple was found unnecessarily moving around at Mumbai's Bandstand Promenada after 2PM. Movement is allowed only for essential services.

"The case was registered under section 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). No arrest was made because it is a bailable section," the police added.

ANI has carried the report stating, "An FIR has been registered against actors Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani & others for violating COVID-19 restrictions: Mumbai Police The actors were found roaming at Bandstand Promenade & couldn't give a valid reasons to police for being out of their homes after 2 pm."

Without naming the two actors directly, Mumbai police has referred their movies name to share the information.

They wrote, "In the ongoing ‘War’ against the virus, going ‘Malang’ on the streets of Bandra cost dearly to two actors who have been booked under sections 188, 34 IPC by Bandra PStn . We request all Mumbaikars to avoid unnecessary ‘Heropanti’ which can compromise on safety against #COVID19".

In the past, the couple was severely trolled for holidaying in the Maldives amid pandemic.