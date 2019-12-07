Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji marries Bangladeshi actress Mithila





Noted Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherji gets married to Bangladeshi actress-model-development worker Rafiath Rashid Mithila in a private wedding on Friday.

The wedding was attended by Rudraneel Ghosh, Jisshu Sengupta, poet Srijato among others at Srijit's south Kolkata flat.

Mithila looked beautiful in a red jamdani saree, bindi, neckpiece, earrings while Srijit wore a black kurta and a red Nehru jacket.

The couple was in a courtship for quite sometime and the news of their wedding has been doing the round for quite some time.

Mithila, who currently heads the Early Childhood Development Programme at the BRAC International, was earlier married to Bangladeshi musician Tahsan Rahman Khan in 2006. The couple got divorced in 2017. They have a daughter together.