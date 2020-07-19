Filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee dies; Manoj Bajpayee, Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta mourn





Filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee passes away in Jaipur due to health complications on Sunday. Bollywood celebrities like Manoj Bajpayee, director Anubhav Sinha and filmmaker Hansal Mehta paid heartfelt tributes to Rajat Mukherjee.

Manoj Bajpayee, who worked with Rajat in the 2002 film ‘Road’, wrote: "My friend and director of Road, Rajat Mukherjee passed away in the early hours today in Jaipur after a long battle with illness! Rest in peace, Rajat! Still can't believe that we will never meet or discuss our work ever again. Khush reh jaha bhi reh."

Anubhav Sinha mourned the death of the director with these words: "Another friend gone too soon. Director Rajat Mukherjee (Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, Road). He was dealing with multiple health situations past few months in Jaipur. Go well mate."

Hansal Mehta also paid tribute to the departed soul. He tweeted: "Just got news about the passing away of a dear friend. Rajat Mukherjee, director of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road, was a friend from our early, early struggles in Bombay. Many meals, many bottles of Old Monk consumed. Many more to consume in another world. Will miss you dear friend."

Rajat Mukherjee directed Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya in 2001, Love In Nepal in 2004, Road etc.

May his soul rest in peace!