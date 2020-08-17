Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat dies: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh offer condolence





Bollywood filmmaker Nishikanth Kamat passes away today. He was 50 and was keeping unwellfor quite sometime. He was diagnosed with chronic liver disease. He was brought to the hospital on 31st July. He was in the ICU. Nishikant had suffered from cirrhosis of liver in the past that has relapsed lately.

Bollywood celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal and many more mourned the demise of the filmmaker.

Sharing a photo with his dear friend, Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, "I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace."

Randeep Hooda, Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh, Nimrat Kaur, Soha Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, directors Hansal Mehta, Anurag Kashyap also express condolence.



Ajay Devgn, who starred in ‘Drishyam’ paid tribute to the director saying, “My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon. RIP Nishikant”.

Sharing picture with Nishikant, Soha Ali Khan wrote, "Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Nishikant Kamat. I worked with him 12 years ago in his first Hindi film, Mumbai Meri Jaan, and it was an experience I will always value. My most heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. #nishikantkamat may he be at peace."

Paresh Rawal, on the other hand, said, “One of my favourite Director Nishikant Kamat Who made “Mumbai Meri Jaan “breathed his last today at Hyderabad hospital. Thanks Nishi for such a meaningful film and memories. AUM SHANTI.”

Genelia Deshmukh tweeted, “#NishikantKamat you were one of a kind.. I found a life coach in you.. I live by so much that we discussed and I live with knowing you were such an amazing soul and I’m just so glad our paths crossed.. I will miss you dear Nishi .. R.i.p.”

Randeep Hooda bid his friend farewell in a tweet that read, “Farewell Nishi!! You lived and died by what you decided you loved more than anything else .. I’m sure you had no regrets about much .. thank you for all the movies, all the fun stories, warmth and smiles #NishikantKamat.”

Shruti Haasan, :( Rest in peace Nishikant .. it was lovely working with you ..Thankyou for the stories and the smiles. My deepest condolences to the family

Hansal Mehta: He's left us. Will miss you Nishi. This year is a nightmare that doesn't seem to end.

Nimrat Kaur: Really sorry to learn of the untimely passing away of Nishikant Kamat. Heartfealt condolensces and prayers for all his loved ones.

Jimmy Sherigill: Rest in peace #NishikantKamat We will miss you ..condolences to the family..

Tisca Chopra wrote, Damn, this years cruelty doesn’t end .. will miss your easy laughter & sharp cinematic brain. You had so many stories still to tell .. gone too soon #NishikantKamat rest in peace my friend.