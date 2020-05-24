Filmmaker Kunal Kohli’s aunt dies of Covid-19 in Chicago





Filmmaker Kunal Kohli’s maternal aunt passed away of novel coronavirus in Chicago. In a series of tweet, Kunal mourned the death of his aunt.

“Lost my Masi to Covid after an 8 week struggle. In Chicago. We’re a large family that’s really close. We can’t be together at this time. This is as painful as the loss. Seeing my Mom Masi’s & Mama’s not being able to be together at this time is really hard,” he wrote.

Kunal said that his cousin sister was not allowed to see her mom for the last time due to coronavirus infection. She prayed for her from car park. “Her daughter (my cousin sister) would go to the hospital, sit in her car in the car park & pray for her mother. As she wasn’t allowed inside the hospital. Said she felt close to her as she couldn’t see her. This is how harsh Covid is. This isn’t the way to go,” he said.

Kunal said that his aunt was one of five sisters and three brothers. Their bond is so strong that only death could break it.

“5 sisters. 3 brothers too, but sisters are diff.Their bond unbreakable. Only death could break it. They taught a family & everyone they touched the meaning of love,family,giving. Covid has been harsh to our family. Won’t break our love & memories. Miss you Masi,” he wrote.

The USA is one of the worst hit countries of the world. Nearly, 1,00,000 people died of the novel coronavirus and about 16,45,094 people got infected.