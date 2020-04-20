Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha’s aunt dies of coronavirus in UK





Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha has lost her aunt to the deadly coronavirus in UK. She bemoaned as nobody could be with her during her final moment. She was all alone with the medical team in UK.

In an emotional Instagram post, Gurinder thanked the medical team, “Today we said goodbye to my dearest bhuaji /aunt from #covi?d19 complications. She was my dads little sister She is the aunt sitting down in these final pictures from #viceroyshouse and doted on me,” she wrote.

Chadha added, “She survived the Partiton of India and sadly for us, her family no one could be with her in person in her final moments. BUT two nurses in the Surrey hospital held her hand, FaceTimed her children who all chanted Sikh prayers during which her soul departed. God bless the #nhsheroes who made my dear aunts passing humane.”

The coronavirus pandemic has created havoc in the entire world. In India, over 17,265 are infected and the death toll rose to 543.