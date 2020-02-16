Filmfare Awards 2020: ‘Gully Boys’, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win big





The 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards was held in Guwahati on Saturday night and galaxy of Bollywood stars graced the event. Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boys’ sweeps maximum awards in 13 categories and made a history.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt won the best actor and actress award for ‘Gully Boys’. Best supporting actor male award went to Siddhant Chaturvedi and best supporting role female was won by Amruta Subhash for ‘Gully’ Boys’ and won nine more awards in different categories.

On receiving the best actor award from the legendary actor Madhuri Dixit, Ranveer Singh is touched and he penned a heartfelt note for Madhuri Dixit, expressing how special it was to receive the trophy from the 'legend'.

"A very special moment that I'll never forget receiving the Filmfare Best Actor trophy from one of the Greats..Legend of the silver screen..the one and only @madhuridixitnene . Etched in my heart forever #blessed #grateful."

Here’s Filmfare Awards’ full list of winners:

Best Film

Gully Boy

Best Director

Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy)

Best Film (Critics)

Article 15 (Anubhav Sinha)

Sonchiriya (Abhishek Chaubey)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male)

Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy)

Best Actor (Critics)

Ayushmann Khurrana (Article 15)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)

Alia Bhatt (Gully Boy)

Best Actress (Critics)

Bhumi Pednekar (Saand Ki Aankh)

Taapsee (Saand Ki Aankh)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)

Amruta Subhash (Gully Boy)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)

Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gully Boy)

Best Music Album

Gully Boy- Zoya Akhtar-Ankur Tewari

Kabir Singh- Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet–Parampara and Akhil Sachdeva

Best Lyrics

Divine and Ankur Tewari- Apna Time Aayega, Gully Boy

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Arijit Singh...Kalank Nahi...Kalank

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Shilpa Rao...Ghungroo...War

Best Debut Director

Aditya Dhar - Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Debut Actor

Abhimanyu Dassani - Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Best Debut Actress

Ananya Pandey - Student Of The Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh

Best Original Story

Article 15 - Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki

Best Screenplay

Gully Boy - Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar

Best Dialogue

Gully Boy- Vijay Maurya

Lifetime Achievement Award

Ramesh Sippy

Excellence In Cinema

Govinda

RD Burman Award For Upcoming Music Talent