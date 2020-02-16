Filmfare Awards 2020: ‘Gully Boys’, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win big
The 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards was held in Guwahati on Saturday night and galaxy of Bollywood stars graced the event. Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boys’ sweeps maximum awards in 13 categories and made a history.
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt won the best actor and actress award for ‘Gully Boys’. Best supporting actor male award went to Siddhant Chaturvedi and best supporting role female was won by Amruta Subhash for ‘Gully’ Boys’ and won nine more awards in different categories.
On receiving the best actor award from the legendary actor
Madhuri Dixit, Ranveer Singh is touched and he penned a heartfelt note for
Madhuri Dixit, expressing how special it was to receive the trophy from the
'legend'.
"A very special moment that I'll never forget receiving the Filmfare Best Actor trophy from one of the Greats..Legend of the silver screen..the one and only @madhuridixitnene . Etched in my heart forever #blessed #grateful."
Here’s Filmfare Awards’ full list of winners:
Best Film
Gully Boy
Best Director
Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy)
Best Film (Critics)
Article 15 (Anubhav Sinha)
Sonchiriya (Abhishek Chaubey)
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male)
Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy)
Best Actor (Critics)
Ayushmann Khurrana (Article 15)
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)
Alia Bhatt (Gully Boy)
Best Actress (Critics)
Bhumi Pednekar (Saand Ki Aankh)
Taapsee (Saand Ki Aankh)
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)
Amruta Subhash (Gully Boy)
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)
Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gully Boy)
Best Music Album
Gully Boy- Zoya Akhtar-Ankur Tewari
Kabir Singh- Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet–Parampara and Akhil Sachdeva
Best Lyrics
Divine and Ankur Tewari- Apna Time Aayega, Gully Boy
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Arijit Singh...Kalank Nahi...Kalank
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Shilpa Rao...Ghungroo...War
Best Debut Director
Aditya Dhar - Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best Debut Actor
Abhimanyu Dassani - Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota
Best Debut Actress
Ananya Pandey - Student Of The Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh
Best Original Story
Article 15 - Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki
Best Screenplay
Gully Boy - Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar
Best Dialogue
Gully Boy- Vijay Maurya
Lifetime Achievement Award
Ramesh Sippy
Excellence In Cinema
Govinda
RD Burman Award For Upcoming Music TalentSashwat Sachdev- URI