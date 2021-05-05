Film critic Rajeev Masand remains critical





Renowned film critic Rajeev Masand is undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital and his condition remains critical but the satisfactory news is that he is not on ventilator. Rajeev’s condition is same since the last three days and now he is responding to proning technique.

Rajeev Masand was rushed to the hospital when his oxygen level dipped.

As soon as the news is out, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle and offered prayer to God for Rajeev Masand’s recovery.

Many Bollywood celebrities have taken to their social media platforms and are praying for the speedy recovery of Rajeev. Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu tweeted, "Praying for @RajeevMasand Durga Durga."

Sanjay Suri shared, "Prayers & positive energy @RajeevMasand."

Dia Mirza tweeted, "Dearest @RajeevMasand Praying hard. Get better soon and see this message and know that you are so loved."

Pulkit Samrat wrote, "Praying hards!!!!!" along with multiple folded hand emojis.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted, "Wishing you A speedy recovery #RajeevMasand. Our prayers are with you and your family . Get well soon," while Onir shared, "Prayers for my friend @RajeevMasand . Please send positive energy."

Actress Nimrat Kaur too tweeted, "Goodness...praying and how."

Bollywood actor Rahul Dev shared, "Damn ... More power to you @RajeevMasand ... Stay strong ...Hugging faceRaising hands."

Only last year, Rajeev had quit journalism and had joined Karan Johar’s talent management agency, Dharma Cornerstone Agency as the COO.

We wish Rajeev a speedy recovery!