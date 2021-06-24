‘Filhaal 2 – Mohabbat’: Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon get cozy on a bike ride





After the super-duper success of ‘Filhaal’, the team is coming up with the second instalment, ‘Filhaal 2 – Mohabbat’ with Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon. The first poster of the music video is released and it showed the couple on a romantic journey.

The posted showed Nupur dressed in a lovely salwar kurta is hugging Akshay from behind and laying her head on his back. Whereas the actor looks dapper in black kurta, black glasses riding a bike.

Sharing the first look poster, Akshay also revealed that the song’s teaser will be releasing by the end of June. The caption read, “And the pain continues… If Filhall touched your heart, Filhaal 2 – Mohabbat will touch your soul. Here’s the first look. Stay tuned, teaser releasing on 30th June!”

Nupur Sanon, sister of Kriti Sanonshared the same poster on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Woh Kehte hain ki bohot bohot bohot intezaar ka phal FILHAAL 2 hota hai !! Taiyaar ho jayiye humse Mohabbat karne ke liye !! And the pain continues…”

Speaking about “Filhaal 2 – Mohabbat”, Nupur said in a statement, “Filhaal has been not just a song but an opportunity of a lifetime. The phenomenal success of the song put me on the map for which I’ll forever be grateful to all the fans who showered their love and Akshay sir for being such a supportive co-star and mentor. As we now present Mohabbat, I hope we are bestowed with the same love and support, can’t wait to share the song, it is undoubtedly one of the most special experiences of my life.”

The second part will be a continuation of the first one.Meanwhile, just like the earlier song, ‘Filhaal 2 Mohabbat’ will also be sung by B Praak and the song is penned and composed by renowned Punjabi lyricist Jaani.