Femina Beauty Awards 2020: Katrina sizzles in white, Deepika turns black beauty





The 6th edition of Femina Beauty Awards 2020 was held in Mumbai and bevy of Bollywood celebrities walked the red carpet in style putting on their best attire. Among the Bollywood beauties, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma walked the red carpet.

Aditi Rao?Hydari, Shruti?Haasan, Sonalli Seygall, Adah Sharma, Elisabet Elli AvrRam, Rhea Chakraborty, Rakul?Preet Singh, Urvashi?Rautela, Iulia Vantur, Sonal Chauhan and Shikha Talsania were among other to grace the event. Among the younger Bollywood brigade includes Ananya Panday, actor Alaya, Kartik?Aaryan was spotted at the glamourous event.

Beauty Icon of the Year went to Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone won the Powerful Performer Of The Year (Chhapaak), Beauty Entrepreneur of the Year went to Katrina Kaif, Exciting Fresh Face Female was reserved for Ananya Panday while Heartthrob of the Year was picked up by Kartik Aaryan.

Deepika Padukone dedicated her award to acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She had written: “I dedicate tonight’s award to Laxmi Agarwal and every single acid attack survivor who on this most incredible journey have shown us all what beauty truly means!”