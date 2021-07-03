Felt lonely at old Chembur house, Randhir Kapoor

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Saturday, 03rd July 2021,00:07


Veteran Randhir Kapoor has shifted from his old Chembur house to his new house closer to Babita, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. On Friday, he has organised a Griha Pravesh ceremony. He felt lonely at his old house after the death of his brother Rajiv Kapoor and decided to movie close to his family in Bandra.

He said, "My family can drop in frequently like they did a few hours back; there was a puja today. They will continue to do so in the future. Even my friends are close by in Khar and Bandra."

However, cherishing the memories of his old Chembur house, the 70-year-old actor said, "some memories made there are unforgettable. I spent 50 years of my life there."


