Felt like wearing a saree, Priyanka Chopra poses with Nick Jonas at home

Priyanka Chopra is currently in quarantine with husband Nick Jonas at their Los Angeles home. The desi girl shared a new picture on her Instagram account in which she posed in blue saree with Nick Jonas. She donned silver bangles in hand

Captioning the pic, Priyanka wrote, "Felt like wearing a saree. So I did...At home. Miss everyone. @nickjonas (sic)."

Her fans showered love on the picture and she is flooded with pleasant comments, “Adorable pair, love you both,” and “Best couple of the world.”

To battle against the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, last month, Priyanka and Nick contributed to several charities. The 'Baywatch' actress took to Twitter to announce that the couple has donated to organisations like the PM-CARES Fund, Unicef, Feeding America and Goonj among many others.