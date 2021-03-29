Fatima Sana Shaikh tests positive for covid-19





Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh has been tested positive for novel coronavirus. The actress is in home quarantine.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself. Thank you for all your wishes and concerns. Please stay safe guys," the ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ wrote.

On the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh will be next seen in ‘Ajeeb Daastans’, an anthology on Netflix, bankrolled by Karan Johar. She will be seen as the female lead in the Hindi adaptation of Tamil hit Aruvi. Helmed by E Niwas, the film is being produced by Applause Entertainment.

Recently, Vikrant Massey, Paresh Rawal, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf were among tested positive for Covid-19.