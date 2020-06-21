Father’s Day 2020: Ajay Devgn, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wishes their fathers





On the occasion of Father’s Day, Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and many more wished their doting fathers on Father’s day with a touching picture and heartfelt message.

Ajay Devgn shared a throwback picture with Veeru Devgan from a boxing ring and wrote, “Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday.. Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved #HappyFathersDay”.

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of dad Randhir Kapoor and mom Babita enjoying mango ice-cream. She wrote, "All my favourites in a picture... And I wasn't talking about the ice cream #HappyFathersDay."

Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her father casting a peck on her cheeks on her wedding day and captioned it, "A conversation between my papa and me when he would drive me to pre University college before he went to his office on his Army posting in Bangalore... Papa- 'Always do the right thing in life no matter how hard it is . You will always come out happier and at peace with yourself' Me- 'But how will I know what's the right thing to do in all situations in life ' Papa-'For that, pray for wisdom. Wisdom to know the difference between right and wrong and the strength to choose the right thing always' I pray that you all find the same wisdom that I pray for daily and I pray that all girls are blessed with a father like mine."

Alia Bhatt wrote, "my father, my friend.. my rock when I need to be held.. my water when I need to flow.. my air when I want to fly.. how one person can be soo many people I’ve never understood.. but what I have understood is there’s no one like you!my special special beautiful daddy.. I feel so grateful to know you everyday! Thank you for making me and being you! I love you."

‘Gully Boy’ actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a picture of his dad looking at his wrist-watch. He also penned a poem, "Jaane kaisi Ghadi pehnte hain Papa... Ache-Bure Samay ke saath-saath, Zindagi ka Tajurba aur Tareeka bhi batati hai," he wrote.

Sonam Kapoor wished father and father-in-law with a heartwarming post, she wrote, “A father’s tears and fears are unseen, his love is unexpressed, but his care and protection remain as a pillar of strength throughout our lives.” – Ama H. Vanniarachchy I’m blessed to be born to a father who has taught me the value of integrity, morals, progressive ideas and the importance of work ethic, I’m lucky enough to marry into a family where my father in law leads by example with his optimism, spirituality and doing everything he does with an unbeatable conscience. Both of them have given me unconditional love and support. And they’ve both started with nothing and reached stars and have done everything to give their children whatever they need so they don’t have to face the same trials they faced. But our most important inheritance is the values that they have passed down. Happy Father’s Day to the super heroes in my life.. I am because of you.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also took to Instagram to wish her late father legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. "Love you papa, Happy Father's Day. miss you," she wrote on Instagram Stories.