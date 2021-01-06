Fashion designer Swapnil Shinde is now Saisha, Bollywood reacts





Famous Bollywood fashion designer Swapnil Shinde is now Saisha Shinde. He has now come out as she. Swapnil Shinde has come out as a transwoman and named as Saisha Shinde which means “a meaningful life”.

She took to her Instagram account and wore a long post with her picture, “Irrespective of your origin, there will always be something that reminds you of your childhood. For me, it takes me back to the kind of loneliness that aches, to pressures that pushed me into solitude and the chaos of confusion that grew every moment.”

“All through school and college, while the boys outside tormented me because I was different, the internal pain was far worse. I felt suffocated living a reality that I knew wasn't mine, yet one that I had to stage every day because of societal expectations and norms. It was only in my early 20s at NIFT where I found the courage to accept my truth; I truly bloomed,” she added.

"It was only six years ago that I finally accepted to myself, and today that I accept to you. I'm not a gay man. I am a transwoman,” Saisha’s note concluded.

As soon as the news was shared, Bollywood celebrities reacts in the following ways.

“I love you and I am so proud of you for being the BEST YOU!! The YOU you always wanted to be. Congrats and happy birthday SISTA!!” wrote Sunny Leone.

“So happy to read this. Up and up from here, Saisha ????,” Parineeti Chopra commented.

“Big hug…. ????,” wrote Aditi Rao Hydari.