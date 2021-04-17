Fashion designer Manish Malhotra tests Covid-positive





Bollywood noted fashion designer Manish Malhotra has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Friday night, the 54-year-old fashion designer shared the news on his Instagram handle. He shared a picture of positive sign and wrote, “Hello. So I have tested positive for COVID-19. I’m taking all the necessary precautions, taking medications prescribed by my doctor and putting myself under home quarantine. Although I have very mild symptoms, but I’d request anyone who’s come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested. Stay safe and see you on the other side… Soon.".

Several Bollywood celebrities and well-wishers of Manish Malhotra post "get well soon" wishes on the comment section. Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is also battling the coronavirus wrote: "Get well soon mm." Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented: Tc my dearest Manish Malhotra." Sanjay Kapoor and Huma Qureshi also commented: "get well soon."