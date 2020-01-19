Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar visit Shabana Azmi in hospital





Veteran actor Shabana Azmi is currently undergoing treatment in Mumbai Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Farhan Akhtar, his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar and Zoya Akhtar visited her in hospital. Noted lyricist and husband Javed Akhtar also spotted at the hospital on Sunday morning.

Shabana Azmi suffered injuries on face, nose and neck after her car rammed into a truck near the Khalapur toll booth on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

Immediately after the accident, she was rushed to MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai but was later shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Commenting on Shabana’s health, Javed said, “Don’t worry. She is in the ICU but all the scan reports are positive. It seems there’s no serious harm done.”

Family members informed that Shabana Azmi will take more than a month to recover completely.

Along with Bollywood celebrities, PM Narendra Modi also tweeted speedy recovery of the veteran actress.

Meanwhile, the truck driver Rajesh Pandurang Shinde has registered an FIR against Shabana’s driver Amlesh Yogendra Kamat for reckless and negligent driving. “Due to rash driving by the car’s driver, the car hit the moving truck on Pune-Mumbai Expressway which resulted in the accident,” the FIR copy read.

