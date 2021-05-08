Farhan Akhtar, Katrik Aaryan receive the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine





From May 1st, vaccination from age group from 18-44 started and actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

He shared about getting the first dose at a drive-in vaccination centre at Andheri. He tweeted, “Got my first jab today via drive through at Andheri sports complex. Thank you to @mybmc & @MumbaiPolice for the streamlined system.”

Farhan Akhtar further added that the process takes about 2 to 3 hours, and asked all those who are going to get vaccinated in the coming days to be patient. “To those waiting their turn, the process does take 2-3 hours (for now) so please be patient. Carry water & a snack, if need be. Stay safe,” he wrote.

Bollywood actor Katrik Aaryan also received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. The ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ actor was clicked outside Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai on Friday. The actor donned a red t-shirt with navy blue track pants and white sneakers. He sported a cap and a facemask. As he made his way to the vaccination centre, he was seen greeting the paparazzi from a distance with folded hands. Along with him, his parents Manish Tiwari and Mala Tiwari were also accompanied him.

Kartik Aaryan recently shared a hopeful picture of praying at the Gurudwara on social media amid the COVID-19 crisis. He wrote, “These tough times reinstate my faith in humanity. It is truly heartwarming to see how everyone is doing their bit in one way or the other or using social media to show more compassion and empathy towards one another and serving each other with kindness. Praying for everyone and hoping for a better tomorrow.”