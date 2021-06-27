Farhan Akhtar, girlfriend Shibani pose with Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi





On Saturday, veteran actor Shabana Azmi took to her social media handle and shared a happy family picture.

The photo featured Shabana Azmi, husband-lyricist Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and and actor-girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. Shabana captioned the perfect family picture, "Hassi Khushi." All of them were dressed in shades of yellow.

No sooner the photo was shared, Bollywood colleagues dropped comments Richa Chadha wrote, "Toofani, sailab , jalwa and toofan."