‘Fareb’ actor Faraaz Khan passes away at 50





Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru for neurological disorder passed away. He was 50. He breathed his last in the ICU.

Pooja Bhatt, who first shared the news of his sickness and appealed to raise funds for Fraaz’s treatment broke the news on her Twitter handle. She tweeted, “With a heavy heart, I break the news that #FaraazKhan has left us for what I believe, is a better place. Gratitude to all for your help & good wishes when he needed it most. Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers. The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill.”

Faraaz’s younger brother Fahmaan Khan, who was shooting in Mumbai rushed to Bangaluru for his brother’s last rites.

After the financial appeal made by Pooja Bhatt, many came forward to help the deceased. Salman Khan was one among them. He cleared Faraaz's medical bill.

May his soul rest in peace. Our deepest condolence.