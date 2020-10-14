'Fareb' actor Faraaz Khan battles for life in the ICU





Former Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan, who starred in movies like ‘Mehendi’ and ‘Fareb’ was admitted to the ICU in a hospital in Bengaluru. He is suffering from brain infection and pneumonia after his lungs got infected. Faraaz Khan, the son of actor Yusuf Khan is said to be critical.

Pooja Bhatt appealed on social media to raise funds for his treatment. “Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well,” she wrote in her tweet.

The details about his condition were shared on the fundraiser, which was started by his family members Farhad Abousher and Ahmed Shamoon. “Faraaz had been suffering from a cough and an infection in his chest for nearly a year. Recently, the coughing had aggravated so due to the prevailing pandemic, he decided to consult the doctor over a video call. Over the video consultation on 8th October 2020, the doctor saw his condition and recommended that he gets himself admitted to a hospital as his cough was quite intense and to prevent any further infection, hospitalization was the best thing to do. So, immediately we called for an ambulance. However what happened after that has shaken us up to the core,” it read.

“While the ambulance was on its way, Faraaz suddenly suffered a seizure. He suddenly started shaking uncontrollably and couldn’t control his movements either. As soon as the ambulance arrived, Faraaz was out on a stretcher and was being lowered into the ambulance when he suffered another seizure. As the ambulance was rushing to Vikram Hospital, Banglore, he suffered a third seizure in the ambulance in such a short time span.

“Faraaz was admitted to the emergency ward of Vikram hospital where we found out that he suffered three consecutive seizures due to a herpes infection in his brain that had spread from his chest. Besides, while he suffered from these seizures, he swallowed the mucous and saliva of his cough which entered his lungs and caused pneumonia in there. Because of this his blood pressure and heartbeat increased massively and he wasn’t able to breathe. He was put in the ICU care where after a series of complicated procedures and heavy antibiotics he was brought to stability,” it added.

‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’ actor Fahmaan Khan, who is the younger brother of Faraaz Khan shared details about his brother’s health, “He had been suffering from cough and chest infection for nearly a year. Recently, his condition worsened and he was hospitalized. He was admitted to the emergency ward of Vikram Hospital, where we found out that he had suffered three consecutive seizures due to a herpes infection in his brain and his condition worsened.”

Fahmaan further adds, “Bhai has been on ventilator for the past five days and as per doctors, there are 50 % chances of his survival. While he is responding to treatment, he is still unconscious. For further treatment, we need Rs 25 lakhs. Most of our savings has already been spent on the treatment and I have no idea what is going to happen or how we are going to manage the finances for his treatment. Due to the pandemic, everyone is going through a financial crisis, but we cannot lose hope and so, we are seeking support through fundraising.”

25 lakh is needed for his treatment and so far the fundraiser had been able to generate Rs. 1.8 lakh. Faraaz needs to be in the hospital for ‘7-10 more days’ for his treatment.