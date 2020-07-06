Farah Khan's hilarious birthday wish for Geeta Kapoor





Ace choreographer Farah Khan wishes her friend and mentor Geeta Kapoor on her birthday. Sharing a throwback picture with Geeta Kapoor, Farah humorously wished Geeta.

She wrote: "We have literally been through 'thick & thin' together! Fevicol got nothing on us! Happy birthday Geeta Kapur .. You made a mother out of me way before I had my kids.. love you, baby."

In her post, Farah also affirmed that the picture was clicked at Chandivali Studio in Mumbai.

Post Farah’s post, wishes are pouring in for Geeta from every corner. Sonam Kapoor revealed that her "first song" was choreographed by Geeta Kapur. She wrote: "Love you both... she choreographed my first song.. happy birthday, Geeta Kapur." Sonam's father Anil Kapoor also dropped a comment on the picture: "Both of you look so good .. and sexy."

Overwhelmed with Farah’s post, Geeta quickly responded, she wrote ‘Love u sooo much mamma.”