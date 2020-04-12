Farah Khan’s daughter Anya raises Rs 70,000 to feed strays by making sketches





Farah Khan has a superb talent in her house. In the time of crisis, her daughter Anya raises Rs 70, 000 by making sketches. The proud mother shared video of her daughter making awesome sketches. Anya garnered lots of praises for her talent.

She got many orders and raises around 70,000 to feed the stray animals and needy people. Sharing it,?Farah wrote: “So coincidentally its #nationalpetday n Anya is at it!! 70,000 rs raised to feed strays & needy.. all by sketching pets. Thank u all u kind hearted people who hav ordered sketches frm her.” Her comments section was full of appreciative feedback. Tennis ace Sania Mirza, who is also a close friend of Farah, dropped read heart emojis. Zoya Akhtar wrote: “What a rockstar!!!” Rhea Kapoor dropped a bunch of red heart emojis, while Shamita Shetty said “She s soo good !!!!” Tahira Kashyap too commented saying “Wow more power to her!” while Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavna Pandey wrote “Waiting for mine”.