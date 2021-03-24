Farah Khan trolled for smelling mangoes amid COVID-19





Choreographer turned producer Farah Khan was trolled for removing her mask and smelling mangoes at roadside stall amid pandemic.

Dressed in a grey coloured T-shirt, in the video Farah could be seen asking the roadside fruit vendor to give her the best quality mango. What caught the attention is she took off her mask to sniff the fruit to ensure whether it is ripe or not.

The video was shared on the official Instagram handle of Viral Bhayani with a caption, "Keep calm and eat your aam #farahkhankunder #mango #mangoseason #mangolover."

No sooner the video was shared, netizens posted comments and trolled Farah. A person wrote, "Smelling mangoes dont make sense, whats the pt? stallers shouldn't allow ppl to smell his mangoes, as it is spreading disease and very unhygienic," while another one commented, "Pls don't ever smell any fruit for tht matter .doesn't this lady kno tht during pandamic it's not allowed at all. She poses to know everything in d world. pseudo Bollywood."

Another one wrote in the comment section, "Mask utaar ke aam kaun soonghta hai COVID time mei wo bhi Maharashtra mein!! oh bhai maro mujhe! Common sense bech k aam khareed liye kya." A person wrote, "Smelling mangoes dont make sense, whats the pt? stallers shouldn't allow ppl to smell his mangoes, as it is spreading disease and very unhygienic."

Lately, many Bollywood celebrities from Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to Satish Kaushik contracted the virus.

With rising coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that Holi celebrations will not be permitted in both private or public places.