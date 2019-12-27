Farah Khan, Raveena Tandon apologize for hurting religious sentiments





Farah Khan and Raveena Tandon had seek apology for hurting religious sentiments duringa show.Along with Farah and Raveena, ace comedian Bharti Singh was also booked by Punjab police for hurting Christian community.

Farah on Friday took to Twitter to apologise on behalf of the entire team of Flipkart Video Original's quiz show Backbenchers, on which she serves as the host.

"I'm extremely saddened that some sentiments have been inadvertently hurt by a recent episode of my show. I respect all religions, and it would never be my intention to disrespect any. On behalf of the entire team, Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh and Myself.. we do sincerely apologise," the filmmaker tweeted.

Raveena also posted an apology on social media on Thursday saying she never intended to insult any religion.

"I haven't said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt," she tweeted.

The Punjab police booked them for making derogatory comment on Jesus Christ on a television show.

“We received a complaint against actor Raveena Tandon, comedian Bharti Singh, and director-producer, Farah Khan, claiming they hurt sentiments of the Christian community, during a television show. They have been booked,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sohan Singh said.

The complaint was filed by Sonu Jafar, president of Christian Front of Ajnala Block. He filed FIR against the celebrities along with video footage of the show aired on Christmas eve.

The trio has been booked under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which pertains to “malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting religion or religious beliefs”.

Investigation is underway and necessary action will be taken if they are found guilty.