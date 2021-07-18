Farah Khan, Navya Naveli, Sania Mirza wish Angad-Neha on second pregnancy





Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are going to be second time parents and the ecstatic couple took to their social media handle to share the good news.

Neha shared an adorable picture to announce her pregnancy. Dressed is black, she is seen cradling her baby bump. Angad and their daughter Mehr also featured on the post.

Neha captioned the post, "Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God. @prasadnaaik #WaheguruMehrKare."

Sharing the same pic, Angad wrote, “New home production coming soon, Waheguru Mehr Kare”

Before making the big announcement, Neha dropped a hint on her Instagram stories, she wrote, "Midnight munchies. Gearing up for Monday and my next big project."

No sooner the couple shared the news, their friends posted congratulatory messages. Saina Mirza wrote, "Yaayy love you guys." Farah Khan commented, "So now i can tell people?" Rohit Reddy wrote, "Congrats @nehadhupia @angadbedi … love you guys."

Navya Naveli Nanda, actor Rohit Reddy and others congratulated the couple. Navya dropped a heart emoticon while Rohit commented, "congrats @angadbedi @nehadhupia love you guys."

Congratulations to Neha and Angad!