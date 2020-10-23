Faraaz Khan’s health improves, Rs 14.45 lakh raised for his treatment





Pooja Bhatt, who first informed that ‘Fareb’ actor Faraaz Khan was admitted to hospital and he required financial help has now took to her Instagram account to inform that Faraaz has showed sign of improvement and she also thanked all those who contributed to his treatment.

Pooja Bhatt informed that of Rs 25,00,000 lakh, Rs 14,45,747 was raised.

Pooja tweeted Thursday afternoon, “Gratitude to all you truly special,generous people who spread the word & contributed towards the medical treatment of #FaraazKhan Am told he is showing improvement & that the family managed to raise Rs 14,45,747 of Rs 25,00,000 as of today. Let’s keep this going.”

The ‘Mehendi’ and ‘Fareb’ has been undergoing treatment in the ICU of a hospital in Bengaluru. He suffered from brain infection and pneumonia after his lungs got infected. Faraaz Khan, the son of actor Yusuf Khan was very critical when admitted but now he is showing sign of improvement.

Pooja Bhatt appealed on social media to raise funds for his treatment. “Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well,” she wrote in her tweet.

However, Salman Khan also extended his helping hand towards sick Faraaz Khan, who is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit of Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital. The superstar helped Faraaz to clear his medical bills.

The news of Salman Khan's contribution was shared by actress Kashmera Shah. Sharing a pictuer of Salman, Kashmera wrote in her post, "Thank you for taking care of Faraaz Khan and his medical bills. Actor Faraaz Khan of Fareb fame is in critical condition and Salman has stood by his side and helped him like he helps so many others. I am and will always remain a true admirer. If people don't like this post I don't care. You have a choice to unfollow me. This is what I think and feel. I think he is the most genuine person I have ever met in this film industry."

Here's wishing the actor a speedy recovery!