Fans speculate Aishwarya’s pregnancy as Abhishek Bachchan promises surprise





Abhishek Bachchan’s recent tweet sparks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s second pregnancy.

Abhishek recently tweeted: "Hey guys! Have a surprise for all of you. Stay tuned!!"

Netizens began to speculate Aishwarya's pregnancy and .

Commenting on Abhishek's post, a user wrote: "2nd baby?"

Another commented: "Sibling for your daughter?"

Another user wrote: "One more junior bachchan on the way?"

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan has just started shooting for his next film Bob Biswas in Kolkata.

A picture of Ash with Abhishek strolling on the Benaulim beach together was surfaced on net and it gave the gossip mongers to cook a new story about the actress’s second pregnancy. The picture has her wearing a short and a top and a little tummy was bulging which made the social media users to draw a conclusion that the actress is pregnant with her second child.

The picture was shared by The Goan Everyday. It tweeted# Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and @juniorbachchan at Benaulim Beach yesterday.

The latest appearance at Mukesh Ambani’s sister Nina Kothari’s daughter, Nayantara Kothari's pre-wedding bash on November 10, 2019, sparks pregnancy rumour again. The diva looked stunning in a red and golden border salwar kameez with hair open and what caught the attention is the way Ash draped her dupatta. Netizens had the feeling that Aishwarya is pregnant and she is trying to hide her baby bump.

Here’s how netizens reacted to her appearance at Ambani’s bash:-

@fa.tou651: "She is pregnant????."

@kiranskupcakes: "Is she pregnant?"

@oopsbollywood69: "Y she looks pregnant."

@naz_ellahi: "She's pregnant ???? ??"

@shobnam8309: "Aish I think pregnant ????."