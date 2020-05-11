Fan asks Varun Dhawan to plan baby with Natasha Dalal





Varun Dhawan is very open about his relationship with ladylove Natasha Dalal and lately when Varun wished Natasha on her birthday, one of the fans of the ‘Judwaa 2’ actor asked Varun to plan a baby with Natasha Dalal and to which Varun has a hilarious answer.

The user commented, “My brother shares a birth date with you and my sister shares with Natasha. You better make sure your kid shares it with me. It's on 3rd March. Plan accordingly.”

‘Kalank’ replied with “hahaha”.

Varun is very close to his niece and during an interaction with India Today in 2018, he said, “It’s amazing. The feeling when you see a baby for the first time is something else. It’s life-changing”.

The actor added that he was a very hands-on uncle. “I’m very good with babies and children in general. I have learnt everything, from burping to changing the nappy. I assist my bhabhi with everything,” he said.

Currently, Varun is self-isolating with his family in Mumbai. During an Instagram live last month, he shared that one of his relatives in the US tested positive for the coronavirus. “It’s very close to home right now. Until it happens to someone you know, you don’t take it seriously and understand the gravity of it,” he said.