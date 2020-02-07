Exclusive: Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal to wed on May 22 in Thailand





According to the latest report, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal set to enter into wedlock on May 22 in Thailand. The lovebirds, who are going strong for few years will get married at JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa, Thailand in summer of 2020.

However, another report suggested that there might be a change of the venue due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The bride-to-be Natasha has started shopping for her wedding trousseau.

“Natasha Dalal has already started shopping for her trousseau, as well as silverware and flowers for her big day. Dalal has said that she wants to plan everything herself and that she would like an intimate but fun wedding,” reported Mumbai Mirror.

Natasha and Varun were childhood buddies and gradually their friendship culminated into love. They are very serious about their relationship and wished to take their relationship to the next level.

Last year, Varun Dhawan shifted to his own home to start a new life with Natasha.

"Till recently, Varun swore he would never move out of his parents' home. But Natasha made it clear that she wanted her own home with Varun after marriage. For a while, they even separated over the issue. But the actor gave in and moved into his own place. He still lives close to his parents' house," a family friend revealed

The ‘Kalank’ actor opened his heart about his girlfriend.

The actor says he is with Natasha Dalal because she has her own individuality, and he wants to be supportive of her dreams.

“Where me and Natasha are concerned, I think, eventually, after we get married, we are together all that stuff, she has to, she has her own individuality,” Varun said.

“That’s why I’m with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life. And, as her partner, that is something I want to support, you know. And, she has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually,” he added.