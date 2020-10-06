Exclusive: Neha Kakkar to marry Rohanpreet Singh on Oct 24 in Delhi





It’s wedding bells ringing for noted Bollywood playback singer Neha Kakkar and reality show contestant Rohanpreet Singh. Neha Kakkar will walk down the aisle on October 24th in Delhi. Invitation has already been sent out and preparations for the intimate yet lavish wedding of the singer all started. It will be a close-knit wedding due to pandemic.

Neha and Rohanpreet’s love story are not too old. They have been started dating more recently.

Neha and Rohanpreet’s love story started while doing a music video together, "Aaja Chal Vyaah Karwaiye Lockdown vich Katt Hone Kharche (sic)":

A source said, “The wedding is likely to take place in Delhi by the end of this month. It will be low-key due to the pandemic.”

Neha Kakkar did not respond on the matter while Rohanpreet’s manager said, “Yes, we have also heard such talks, but the two did a single together and that’s why they have been linked. Rohanpreet has no plans to get married.”

Rohanpreet Singh, who is a reality show contestant shared a picture with Neha on his Instagram account with the caption, “I’ve Never Seen Such a Beautiful Soul in my life.”

In the same Instagram post, Rohanpreet called Neha as his ‘most beautiful doll.’

Congratulations to Neha and Rohanpreet!