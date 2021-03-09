Exclusive: Alia Bhatt tests negative for Covid-19





After Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali tested positive for novel coronavirus, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has quarantined herself. She has undergone Covid-19 test and her report has come negative.

A source has confirmed to ETimes, “Alia takes the test nearly every day and today also she has tested negative but has still isolated herself. Ranbir Kapoor caught the virus on the sets of 'Brahmastra' and is recovering currently.”

On Tuesday, the actress took to Instagram Stories and posted a quote: "We grow through what we go through."

Earlier in the day, Neetu Kapoor confirmed that her actor son Ranbir Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus and is under medication.

"Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions," she wrote along with a picture of Ranbir.