Ex-wife Suzanne Khan in awe of Hrithik Roshan’s shirtless photo





Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram picture today to share a tanned shirtless picture of his and everyone is impressed with his hot look. The most noticeable comment came from his ex-wife and designer Suzanne Khan.

"You look 21”, Suzanne dropped comment on the post. Sharing the photo, the ‘War’ actor wrote, "Good catch”. Hrithik’s friends from the industry is highly impressed with the shirtless picture of his in which the actor flaunted his well-toned body and abs.

Celebs like Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, R Madhavan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Tiger Shroff and others dropped compliments.

Anil Kapoor wrote: "Constantly raising the bar." R Madhavan called Hrithik a legend. "This man is what legends are made of… I am so inspired. This brother of mine is MY MOTIVATION. @hrithikroshan," he said. While Abhishek Bachchan dropped a flexed arm emoji.

Tiger Shroff, who considers Hrithik his idol commented, "Baap".

While celebrating 15 years of the successful franchise 'Krrish', the superhero announced ‘Krrish 4’.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil hit ‘Vikram Vedha’ starring Vijay Sethupati and R. Madhdhavan. The remake will also feature Saif Ali Khan and it will be helmed by the director duo Pushkar and Gayathri, who directed the original.