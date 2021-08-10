Ex-wife Kiran Rao receives Aamir Khan, son Azad at airport





Aamir Khan and son Azad Rao Khan arrived from Kashmir and the actor’s ex-wife Kiran Rao came to the airport to receive them. Pictures and videos of their arrival at the airport are doing the round on net.

The ex-couple with their son also posed for the paparazzi.

On July 3rd, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao issued a joint statement announcing their divorce.

“In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other.”

It further read, “We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about.”

“A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that – like us – you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey,” the statement signed by both Aamir and Kiran read.

Before tying the knot with Kiran Rao on 28th December, 2005, Aamir Khan was married to Reena Dutta. The couple got divorced after 16 years of marriage in 2002. He has two children from his first marriage, son Junaid and daughter Ira.

Aamir Khan met Kiran Rao on the sets of ‘Lagaan’ and fell in love. They welcomed their first son Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy in 2011.