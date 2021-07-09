Ex-couple Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao’s first picture together post-divorce





Estranged couple Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao posed happily post break-up. The picture is clicked in Ladakh.

Southern superstar NagaChaitanya took to his Instagram handle to share the picture of the from the sets of ‘Laal Singh Chadha’ in Ladakh. In the picture, Naga is seen posing with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, his ex-wife Kiran Rao and director Advait Chandan.

The team is currently shooting in Kargil. Apart from playing the lead role in the upcoming film, Aamir Khan is also producing the venture along with his ex-wife Kiran.

A source close to the production earlier said, "Aamir has made Laal Singh Chaddha his passion. What's more, he's even looking into the edit and backend work of the film himself. He's completely focused on the film and has decided to switch off his mobile phone until the film hits the theatres, enabling him to concentrate on the film hundred per cent."

Meanwhile, on Saturday last week, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, issued a joint statement announcing their divorce. "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does.

We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir."