Ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli reacts to Neha Kakkar’s wedding





Neha Kakkar is getting married to the reality contestant Rohanpreet Singh on October 24th in Delhi and the singer ex-beau Himansh Kohli opens up on Neha’s impending wedding.

“Well if Neha is indeed getting married, I am happy for her. She's moving on in her life, she has somebody and it's great to see that,” he said.

When asked if he is aware of their love story, Himansh said: “No, not really.”

Neha and Himansh were couple for four years before they broke up in 2018.

Neha Kakkar will walk down the aisle on October 24th in Delhi. Invitation has already been sent out and preparations for the intimate yet lavish wedding of the singer all started. It will be a close-knit wedding due to pandemic.

Neha and Rohanpreet’s love story are not too old. They have been started dating more recently.

Neha and Rohanpreet’s love story started while doing a music video together, "Aaja Chal Vyaah Karwaiye Lockdown vich Katt Hone Kharche (sic)":

A source said, “The wedding is likely to take place in Delhi by the end of this month. It will be low-key due to the pandemic.”

Rohanpreet Singh, who is a reality show contestant shared a picture with Neha on his Instagram account with the caption, “I’ve Never Seen Such a Beautiful Soul in my life.”

In the same Instagram post, Rohanpreet called Neha as his ‘most beautiful doll.’