Evelyn Sharma gets married to Australia-based doctor Tushaan Bhindi





Bollywood actor Evelyn Sharma gets married to her best friend Dr Tushaan Bhindi in Australia.

The couple had a dreamy intimate wedding in Brisbane, Australia on May 15. In 2019, Evelyn and Tushaan got engaged. Pictures from their hush-hush marriage ceremony was shared on net. the bride looked simple and elegant in see-through white lace gown, whereas the groom opted for a tuxedo. Sharing the wedding photo, the actress wrote, Forever with red heart emoji.

The couple will hold a wedding reception for friends and family later, "We started our wedding celebrations with a legal ceremony. Of course, we would have loved for our family and friends from around the world to be present, but we know their blessings are always with us," the newly married actress said.

While speaking to BT, Evelyn talked about the new chapter of her life. “There’s no better feeling than being married to your best friend. We’re so excited about spending our life together.”

A delighted Tushaan added, “We had been engaged for a year-and-half and have been planning to get married ever since, but the lockdown slowed down our plans. In times like this, we did not want to draw a lot of attention to ourselves; we wanted to keep things simple and straightforward. It was time to make our love and commitment official to the world.”

Sadly, Evelyn’s mother could not attend her daughter’s country-style wedding in Brisbane. “We hope we will be able to host a big wedding reception, where all our family and friends will celebrate our love with us. For now, we are grateful for their good wishes and blessings as we pray for a better time ahead for our homeland India,” said the couple.

In her interview with the daily, Evelyn said, “We met on a blind date last year, which was set up by our good friend. Tushaan is a romantic guy and he’s even filmier than I am. It was a dream come true! Tushaan knows me so well… his proposal was perfect!”

Speaking about Tushaan Bhindi, heis an Australia-based dental surgeon.