Evelyn Sharma expecting first child with husband Tushaan Bhindi





Actress Evelyn Sharma, who tied the knot with Tushaan Bhindi on May 15th is expecting her first child with her husband.

The ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ and ‘Yaariyan’ actress said that her husband is excited to learn about her pregnancy and called the news the ‘best gift’, ahead of her birthday on July 12.

Speaking to a leading daily, Evelyn said, “We are over the moon! This is simply the best gift I could wish for on my birthday. We look forward to each moment in the future.”

They are currently residing in Australia and the baby will also born in Australia. “We hope to visit our family and friends around the world with our little one when the borders open up,” she added.

Evelyn got married to her best friend Dr Tushaan Bhindi in Australia.

The couple had a dreamy intimate wedding in Brisbane, Australia on May 15. In 2019, Evelyn and Tushaan got engaged. Pictures from their hush-hush marriage ceremony was shared on net. The bride looked simple and elegant in see-through white lace gown, whereas the groom opted for a tuxedo. Sharing the wedding photo, the actress wrote, Forever with red heart emoji.

The couple will hold a wedding reception for friends and family later, "We started our wedding celebrations with a legal ceremony. Of course, we would have loved for our family and friends from around the world to be present, but we know their blessings are always with us," the newly married actress said.

While speaking to BT, Evelyn talked about the new chapter of her life. “There’s no better feeling than being married to your best friend. We’re so excited about spending our life together.”

A delighted Tushaan added, “We had been engaged for a year-and-half and have been planning to get married ever since, but the lockdown slowed down our plans. In times like this, we did not want to draw a lot of attention to ourselves; we wanted to keep things simple and straightforward. It was time to make our love and commitment official to the world.”