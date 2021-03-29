Estranged couple Hrithik, Suzanne Khan ring in son’s birthday





Estranged couple, Hrithik Roshan and Suzanne Khan come together to ring in son 15th 1Hrehaan’s birthday. Suzanne shared a video of the birthday celebration. In the video, Hrithik, Suzanne, Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan are seen celebrating Hrehaan's birthday together.

Zayed Khan also seen in the video. Suzanne shared the video clip and wrote, "To the love of my life, my Ray of the brightest Light... you are my everything. My happiest smiles are coz of u #15thbirthday #myHrehaanjaan #weareblessedtohavehim #sincereheart."

While wishing son Hrehaan, the doting mother shared a sweet video on her Instagram account. The video gives us a glimpse of the birthday celebration.

Hrithik and Suzanne’s close pals from the industry like Farhan Akhtar, Preity Zinta, Seema Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, Bhavana Panday and many send birthday wishes to Hrehaan.