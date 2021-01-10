Esha Deol’s Instagram account hacked





Bollywood actress Esha Deol shared in the morning that her Instagram account got hacked.

Esha Deol also apologized her followers for the inconvenience. Her tweet read, "This morning my official Instagram account imeshadeol got Hacked, so please don't reply to any msg if you received any from my Instagram account. Sorry for the inconvenience. Insta Id : imeshadeol."

Many Bollywood celebrities have fallen prey to this cyber fraud like Aanand L. Rai, Urmila Matondkar, Asha Bhosle, Ankit Tiwari, Farah Khan, actor-politician Urmila Matondkar, celebrity interior designer Sussanne Khan, actor Vikrant Massey and many more.

Riteish Deshmukh also revealed about receiving a similar message, on which he did not click. He wrote, "Beware of the new Cyber Fraud- for all @instagram users. I received a similar DM but fortunately I didn't click the link. @MahaCyber1."