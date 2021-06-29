Esha Deol wishes hubby Bharat on ninth wedding anniversary





Bollywood actor Esha Deol celebrated nine years of blissful marriage with husband Bharat Takhtani and the actress wished her hubby in a very loving way.

She shared a pool picture with Bharat and wrote, "For keeps for eternity…..i do …..love you ??#happyweddinganniversary #thankyouforthewishes #thankyoufortheblessings #eshabharat #anniversary #foreverlove?? #youandme #love #iloveyou #gratitude #blessings #eternity @bharattakhtani3."

Friends from the industry wished Esha and Bharat on their ninth wedding anniversary. Actor Neelam Kothari Soni wrote, "Happy anniversary." Actor Smriti Khanna commented, "happy anniversary guys," and Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir said, "Beautiful." Shweta Pandit wrote, "Gorgeous wedding day you’ll."

A fan commented, "Happy Happy Wedding Anniversary to both of you. Stay blessed always. @imeshadeol @bharattakhtani3."

Esha and Bharat got engaged in February 2012 and tied the knot in June 2012. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Radhya, in October 2017. Two years later in 2019, the couple was blessed with their second child, another daughter, Miraya.