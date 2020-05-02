Esha, Ahana wish parents Dharmenra-Hema Malini on 40th wedding anniversary





Iconic couple Hema Malini and Dharmendra celebrated 40 years of togetherness and their daughter Esha Deol sends lots of love and best wishes for her parents on their special day.

Sharing some happy pictures of the couple, Esha wrote on Instagram, “Happy wedding anniversary my darling parents! My mamma & papa I love u both soooooooo much & pray to god to bless you both with infinite years of togetherness ,love , happiness & the best of health ! @dreamgirlhema @aapkadharam Love you , Esha , Bharat,Radhya & Miu .”

Ahana also shared super cute pictures of her parents on Instagram and she wrote: "Happy 40th wedding anniversary to my love bugs. Wish you many years of togetherness and many more adventures together. Love you both immensely. Love you."

Hema Malini thanked all for wishing them with a beautiful picture of the duo, “Dharam ji & I thank all those who have wished us on our wedding anniversary today. It is your blessings & good wishes that have always been with us all through these years.”

On their D-day, Dharmendra and Hema Malini are in different places. While Hema is lockdown at her Mumbai residence, Dharmendra is ploughing, taking care of his harvest or driving a tractor in his farm. The actress turned politician is spending time period of lockdown by planting at home, doing domestic chores and practising yoga and meditation.

Talking about spending time in lockdown, the actor-turned-politician had told RJ Anmol during a chat, “When I have to catch a flight, I don’t do yoga or mediation. Now I am getting full time. I do yoga and meditation in the morning. My trainer used to come for the workout, now I do without him. Now the helpers can’t come and go. The one who is there with me can’t go out. So I don’t give him too much trouble. I washed my own clothes, did jhadu-pocha too. I also watered the plants in the balcony. You feel very independent and you feel very nice that you can do everything and don’t need a servant. I also water the plants on the terrace. The cook is at home so that’s not a problem.”