Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan reconcile after five months of split





Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan broke up five months ago but the couple again reconciled and decided to give their relationship a second chance.

A source said, “Parth has apologized to Erica and the two together have decided that they will give their relationship a chance”.

The couple was going strong but something wrong went between them and they broke up. However, after break-up, Parth Samthaan was linked up with Jaipur based Priyanka Solanki. It was also reported that Parth’s relationship with Priyanka has created a rift in their relationship. But the actor never spoke about his relationship with Priyanka in public.

SpotboyE earlier reported about Parth and Erica's dating rumour, “It seems that Erica and Parth are now more than just good friends, say the sources we have parked on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. There are hushed whispers on the sets of this Ekta Kapoor show that Erica and Parth have probably developed romantic feelings for each other.”





Before dating Parth, Erica was in a relationship with her 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke' co-star Shaheer Shaikh.