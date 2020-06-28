Erica Fernandes confirms dating someone for three years





‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke’ actress Erica Fernandez dating someone for three years. The actress has accepted this in an interview with Siddharth Kannan.

The Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 actor said that he is not from the industry.

Erica said that she and her boyfriend have a solid understanding, which makes their relationship strong. “Aisa nahi hai ki relationships mein ups and downs nahi hote. Hote zaroor hai. Woh understanding hona bohot zaroori hai ki jab koi gussa hai toh doosra chup rahe aur samjhe. Baad mein, jab sab kuch cool down ho, tab hum discuss karein (It is not like relationships don’t have their ups and downs. They definitely do. It is important to have that understanding, that if one is angry, the other remains calm. Later, when tempers cool down, then we have a discussion). I think that thing is there between us and that is how we have held it together,” she said, adding that they were ‘very good friends’ as well.

When asked if her boyfriend follows her work, Erica laughed, “He does like watching a little bit of my work but he doesn’t like to watch when I romance any other guy.” She added, “Woh uth ke chala jaata hai, ki ‘nahi dekhna mujhe’ (He gets up and walks off, like, ‘I don’t want to watch’).”

Erica was earlier linked with Shaheer Shaikh and Parth Samthaan. She admitted that her past relationships take a toll on her relationship. “See...kahin na kahin affect toh hota hai (somewhere it does affect). Aur isi wajah se (This is the reason why) I just wanted to come out and say,” she said.

In January, Erica shared a picture which showed two hands, one of the boy and the other a girl, both holding hands with a ring written ‘E’ on the girl’s finger. She captioned the post, “When I’m with you, i act different, in a good way ofcourse. I always smile more, i always laugh more With you i can drop the fake smile (if any) and put on a real one. I don’t feel hurt or alone when I’m with you instead i feel safe and loved You’re easy to talk to and you listen to me. I don’t feel sad around you and you show me that you really do care in-fact i can see that you’re not pretending. I really appreciate what you’ve done and continue to do .coz with you I’m different I’m happy #us p.s :- if thats what your thinking then Nah not engaged.”