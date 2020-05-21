Engagement photo: Rana Daggubati officially engaged to Miheeka Bajaj





During lockdown, southern actor Rana Daggubati gets engaged to girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj. Rana took to his social media account to share the news of his engagement by sharing an adorable picture of the roka ceremony.

The private ceremony was held in Hyderabad with few close ones in attendance. In the engagement picture, Rana Daggubati wore a traditional white shirt and dhoti, while Miheeka looks gorgeous in a pink and yellow silk saree.

Miheeka shared her engagement photos and wrote, "To the beginning of forever @ranadaggubati (sic)."

Rana and Miheeka are flooded with congratulatory messages. Sonam Kapoor, a close friend of Miheeka's, welcomed Rana to the family. Sonam's father Anil Kapoor wrote, ""Congratulations, my Hyderabad son. I am so happy. The best thing to happen to both of you."

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi wrote, "Congratulations my boy. Finally the mighty Bhallala Deva is struck by cupid and getting hitched. Lockdown leads to wedlock. God bless you both."

Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shruti Haasan, Kiara Advani were among others to congratulate the couple.

Rana’s father Suresh Babu told TOI, “The wedding will happen this year. We were thinking of having it around December but it could happen even sooner than that too. We will reveal the details once things are finalised. One thing's for sure, the kids have given us a nice way to enhance our lockdown productivity. We'll now be busy planning a wedding."